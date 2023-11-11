The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GS opened at $325.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

