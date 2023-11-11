The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Cut by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $191.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.54. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

