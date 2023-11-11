The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 2,175.8% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of HOKCY opened at $0.63 on Friday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

See Also

