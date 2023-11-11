The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other L.S. Starrett news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $28,976.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $463,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Starrett sold 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $48,226.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,013.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,129 shares of company stock worth $95,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 114.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SCX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 2,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,908. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

