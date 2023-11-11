The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LSXMA

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.