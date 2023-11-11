The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $97,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $120.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

