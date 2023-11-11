The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Progressive worth $154,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.53.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

