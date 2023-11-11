The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 450,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Southern by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 108,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

