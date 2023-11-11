The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,768,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,071. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

