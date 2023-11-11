The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

