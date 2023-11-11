The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after buying an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after buying an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after purchasing an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

