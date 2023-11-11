The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,857,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 129,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,406,000 after buying an additional 64,698 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.96. 911,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,293. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.01.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

