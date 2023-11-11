Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

