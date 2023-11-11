tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.13 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.13 ($0.10). 51,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,234,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.20 ($0.10).
Several research firms have recently commented on TBLD. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.
