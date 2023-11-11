Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,137.63% and a negative return on equity of 949.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

