TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,700 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the October 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TORM Stock Up 1.4 %

TRMD stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.31.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.74%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 234.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,345,000 after buying an additional 1,376,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $21,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TORM by 145.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth about $5,933,000.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

