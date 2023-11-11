TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCON. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 43.9 %

Shares of TCON stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

