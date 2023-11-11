Traction Uranium (OTC:TRCTF) Trading Up 6.7%

Traction Uranium Corp. (OTC:TRCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 66,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 190,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Traction Uranium Stock Down 6.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.
About Traction Uranium
Traction Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest to acquire the Whitewater Property; 70% interest to acquire the Hearty Bay property and Lazy Edward property; and 75% interest to acquire the Key Lake South property.
