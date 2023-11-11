Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TTD. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 206.48, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.68. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

