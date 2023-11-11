Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.71.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.01 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock valued at $35,087,773. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

