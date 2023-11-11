Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRNS

Transcat Price Performance

Insider Activity at Transcat

TRNS opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.66. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at $482,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,297.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,963 shares of company stock worth $796,795 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Transcat by 1.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Transcat by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Transcat by 13.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 196.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.