TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $992.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $859.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $848.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $598.00 and a 52-week high of $996.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 19.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

