TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TransMedics Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.83.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 20.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at $36,122,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $511,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,122,577.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,986. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 367,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

