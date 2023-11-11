TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $54.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.83.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.63. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,122,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $511,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,122,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,208 shares of company stock worth $1,927,986. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

