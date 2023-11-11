Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, reports. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 114.30% and a negative net margin of 189.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million.

Transphorm Trading Down 2.0 %

TGAN stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.42. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TGAN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Transphorm from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Transphorm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGAN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transphorm by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transphorm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transphorm in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

