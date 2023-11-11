Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the October 15th total of 239,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 83,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 40,259 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 84,283 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGS opened at $10.23 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

