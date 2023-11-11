Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $32.00 to $27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.58.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 37.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.21 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 1,701.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.