Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Trend Micro Price Performance

TMICY stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33.

Trend Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.