Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Announces Earnings Results

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Trend Micro Price Performance

TMICY stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

