TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of TNET opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $739,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $739,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $160,527.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,159,385.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,014 shares of company stock worth $7,966,889. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

