Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.76.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,384.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

