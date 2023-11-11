Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.76.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tripadvisor by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

