Truist Financial Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

SGMO opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sangamo Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,652,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after buying an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,819,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.