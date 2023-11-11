Truist Financial Trims Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Target Price to $53.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.89.

NYSE:GMED opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

