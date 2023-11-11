Truist Financial Trims Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Target Price to $240.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.53.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.