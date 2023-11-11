Truist Financial Trims Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price to $47.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Up 2.0 %

Progyny stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Progyny by 6.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,010,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Progyny by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Progyny by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 29.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

