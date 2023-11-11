Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Up 2.5%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.70 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.37). 502,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,484,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.30 ($1.34).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
In related news, insider Adrian Blair acquired 33,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,204.24 ($38,519.00). In other news, insider Adrian Blair purchased 33,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,204.24 ($38,519.00). Also, insider Claire Davenport acquired 5,164 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £4,957.44 ($6,119.54). Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.
Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.
