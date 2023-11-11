TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. TTEC has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 13.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

