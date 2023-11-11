Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) vs. Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR) Head-To-Head Review

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) and Near Intelligence (NASDAQ:NIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Near Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -26.04% -116.01% -9.94% Near Intelligence N/A N/A -42.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tucows and Near Intelligence, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Near Intelligence 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Near Intelligence’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $321.14 million 0.65 -$27.57 million ($7.97) -2.41 Near Intelligence $59.05 million 0.17 $5.03 million N/A N/A

Near Intelligence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Near Intelligence shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Near Intelligence shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Near Intelligence has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Tucows



Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services. This segment also provides billing solutions under Platypus brand. The Tucows Domains segment offers name registration and value added services under OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, EPAG and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Near Intelligence



Near Intelligence, Inc. operates as a cloud-based data intelligence platform in Australia, France, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers Allspark, a marketing intelligence product, which enables data-driven segmentation and activation for marketing intelligence; Pinnacle, an operational intelligence product that enables customers to focus on consumer behavior in and around places, such as restaurants, retail locations, and tourist attractions; and Vista, which enables marketing, consumer insights, and operational departments to use the same shared source of data intelligence. It also provides Engage, which focuses on the flighting and delivery of the campaign to the correct audience; and Compass that measures the effectiveness of the campaign. The company provide its services to retail, restaurants, automotive, real estate, media and technology, government, financial service, travel, and tourism. Near Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

