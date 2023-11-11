U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.