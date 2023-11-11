U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,909 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $34.20. 5,939,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,202,227. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.