Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 119.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,057 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.
In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
