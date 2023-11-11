UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $153.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.21.

NYSE:TRI opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $109.03 and a 52-week high of $138.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,860,000 after buying an additional 1,097,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,240,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,514,000 after buying an additional 919,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after buying an additional 814,295 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

