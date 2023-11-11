UBS Group Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

