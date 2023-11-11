Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.