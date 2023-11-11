Unconventional Investor LLC Acquires 1,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Unconventional Investor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,520,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,297,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

