Unconventional Investor LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Unconventional Investor LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 553,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 249,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

