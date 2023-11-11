Unconventional Investor LLC Buys 428 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Unconventional Investor LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.1% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,578. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

