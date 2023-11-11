Unconventional Investor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Unconventional Investor LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $57.56 during trading on Friday. 2,130,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

