Unconventional Investor LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Unconventional Investor LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.0% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 314.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,736,000 after purchasing an additional 855,867 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,333. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.