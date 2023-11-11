Unconventional Investor LLC Has $37.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Unconventional Investor LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 33.8% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,110,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 225.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $217.46. 3,303,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,137. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.58 and a 200-day moving average of $215.53. The stock has a market cap of $306.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

